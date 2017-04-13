150 Floridians Attend CRC Public Hearing in Tallahassee
The Constitution Revision Commission held a public hearing in Tallahassee on Wednesday, April 12 at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University as part of its "Floridians Speak, We Listen" statewide tour. Approximately 150 Floridians attended the hearing and more than 50 requested to speak before the CRC.
