Woman Arrested in Tallahassee after Stealing from Boyfriend and Mother
A woman has been arrested after she was accused of stealing both her mother's and her boyfriend's wallets. According to a probable cause document, Cassondra Jones was arrested on Tuesday for stealing from her mother and her boyfriend.
