Wine Carnival Heads to Tallahassee's College Town
'Tallahassee Wine Mixer' has all the makings of a wine carnival, featuring over 24,000 ounces of wine. Games include wine bottle ring toss, cork toss, wine dunk tank and more.
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Mar 19
|Crooked Clerks
|5
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|JeffW1958
|16
