Two players claim $1 million prizes playing new $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Vernon Dorsey, II, 58, of St. Cloud; and Joshua Reyes, 31, of Naples, each claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Both winners chose to receive their winnings as a one- time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.

