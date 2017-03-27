Two-Day Tallahassee Conference Aims to Inspire 'Grace, Grit, Greatness' in Women
A local church holds an annual women's conference that has impacted the lives of women in our community and now they're hoping to get even more women involved. New Mount Zion AME Church is hosting the 4th annual Jewels Women's Conference with this year's theme of: Grace, Grit and Greatness! The 2-day event is aimed to be power packed with prophetic preaching and teaching from Pastor Sharon Riley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|4 hr
|Rick Scotts Turd
|6
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC