Two-Day Tallahassee Conference Aims to Inspire 'Grace, Grit, Greatness' in Women

A local church holds an annual women's conference that has impacted the lives of women in our community and now they're hoping to get even more women involved. New Mount Zion AME Church is hosting the 4th annual Jewels Women's Conference with this year's theme of: Grace, Grit and Greatness! The 2-day event is aimed to be power packed with prophetic preaching and teaching from Pastor Sharon Riley.

