Triumph could bring $90m to county
Under current legislation Triumph Gulf Coast could funnel up to $90 million in BP fine monies to projects in Gulf County. A bill passed last week by the Florida House of Representatives would provide each of the eight counties most impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill 6 percent of the allocation directed to Triumph Gulf Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.
