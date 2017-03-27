Triumph could bring $90m to county

Triumph could bring $90m to county

Under current legislation Triumph Gulf Coast could funnel up to $90 million in BP fine monies to projects in Gulf County. A bill passed last week by the Florida House of Representatives would provide each of the eight counties most impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill 6 percent of the allocation directed to Triumph Gulf Coast.

