TLH Mayor Andrew Gillum Holds Rally for Gov. Race
"He understands the necessities for job expansion, he understands the plight of poverty, he understands that we need to have a world class education system, and he's going to stop at nothing to bring that to the state of Florida," said attendee Sharon Lettman-Hicks. The 37-year-old politician was the youngest ever city commissioner in Tallahassee, elected to the office while studying at Florida A&M University.
