TLH Commissioners Vote to Delay Decision on Proposed Frenchtown Land Sale
On Wednesday night's City of Tallahassee Commission agenda....whether or not to approve the proposed sale of nearly an acre of City owned property on Macomb Street, the area highlighted in red, to Landmark Properties for $485,000. The developers plan? To turn it and the four acres next to it, into student housing and possibly some retail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Mar 19
|Crooked Clerks
|5
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|JeffW1958
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC