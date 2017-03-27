Tallahassee Police Search for Missing...

Tallahassee Police Search for Missing Teen

Brianna Brown is 17 years old, and hasn't been seen since Wednesday, March 22nd; Tallahassee Police believe she may be in danger. Brown is 5 foot 3, with brown eyes and maroon hair.

