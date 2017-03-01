Tallahassee police arrest Hastings man in online sex crime
A 56-year old St. Johns County man has been charged with using a computer to solicit a parent or guardian of a minor child, based on an arrest warrant obtained by the Tallahassee Police Department that was served at the defendant's residence on Tuesday afternoon. The arrest warrant from Leon County was obtained after Tallahassee Police say they identified James Eugene Nichols during their investigation of online solicitation of children in their area.
