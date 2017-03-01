Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum first...

Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum first Democrat officially in 2018 governor's race

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum became the first prominent candidate to jump into the 2018 governor's race Wednesday, beginning a 17-month march to what could be a crowded primary for the nomination of the state's struggling Democratic Party. 'I can't wait to be able to move forward a vision in this state that puts people to work at every rung on the income level,' Gillum said in a short video released by his campaign Wednesday morning.

