Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum first Democrat officially in 2018 governor's race

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum became the first prominent candidate to jump into the 2018 governor's race Wednesday, beginning a 17-month march to what could be a crowded primary for the nomination of the state's struggling Democratic Party. 'I can't wait to be able to move forward a vision in this state that puts people to work at every rung on the income level,' Gillum said in a short video released by his campaign Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.