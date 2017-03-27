Should Water In Florida's Schools Be Tested For Lead?
A new report suggests Florida public schools and daycares could have dangerously high levels of lead in their drinking water. Environment America, an advocacy group, argues in its report that there is no way of knowing how high those levels are.
