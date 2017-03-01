Secretary Detzner Announces First Annual "March of Museums" in the Capital City
Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Florida Department of State today announced the first annual "March of Museums." March of Museums celebrates the variety and versatility of museums in our communities.
