Scott picks loyalists to fill Constitution Revision Commission

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday tapped members of his inner circle as well as his current and former appointees to various other boards to fill 14 spots on the powerful Constitution Revision Commission, which will recommend changes to voters in 2018. The governor has a majority of the appointments to the 37-member board, which has the power to put proposals directly before voters on the November 2018 ballot.

