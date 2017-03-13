Protestors plea for Panchoa s release
That it has been nearly six weeks since a 20-year resident of Apalachicola, a manager at the Piggly-Wiggly, was placed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Wakulla County, was not lost on a crowd of about two dozen in front of the State Capitol Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|1 hr
|Public Notice
|4
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mon
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC