Prayer Breakfast Celebrates 34 Years

14 hrs ago Read more: Coastal Breeze News

The greater Marco Island community came together on Tuesday, March 21st as the JW Marriott Beach Resort hosted the 34th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast. Karen Blake, co-chair of the event welcomed a sell-out crowd to the Palms Ballroom at the newly branded JW Marriott property as they continued with a tradition over three decades old in the community.

