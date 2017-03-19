Powerful Florida panel that could bring big changes gears up
More than 231 members of Congress are backing efforts to reinstate benefits that the V.A. stripped from sailors who served in the waters off State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from March 6 to March 10, 2017. We've listed details about the restaurants that Gov. Rick Scott delivers his state of the state address to the joint session of the Florida legislature, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Sun
|Crooked Clerks
|5
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|JeffW1958
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC