Police Looking for Suspect in Tallahassee Auto Burglary
In the burglary, the victim's credit card was taken and used at the Publix at 1700 North Monroe Street and the Circle K at 1401 North Monroe Street. Any information on the identity of this subject please contact Investigator Charles Williams -891-4552.
