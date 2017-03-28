Pembroke Pines man wins top prize playing Monopoly $2,000,000 Florida Edition Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Walner Telfort, 54, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a top prizes in the MONOPOLYTM $2,000,000 FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,540,000.00.
