'One Of The Guys': Alachua County Welcomes 1st Black Female Firefighter
Alexandria Rolle-Polk, Alachua County's first black female firefighter. "If I can be that person that saves their lives or gives them a chance of hope," the 28-year-old said, "then that's what I look forward to."
