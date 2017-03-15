'One Of The Guys': Alachua County Wel...

'One Of The Guys': Alachua County Welcomes 1st Black Female Firefighter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Alexandria Rolle-Polk, Alachua County's first black female firefighter. "If I can be that person that saves their lives or gives them a chance of hope," the 28-year-old said, "then that's what I look forward to."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FCI Tallahassee Thu Patriot 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Thu Public Notice 4
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mar 13 Smokys 4
Why dont black people tip? Mar 13 Fsualum03 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb 27 tomsTurn 2
Whos hiring? Feb 19 cynthiaq9 1
Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11) Feb 15 JeffW1958 16
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC