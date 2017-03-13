NCAA Missouri Florida St Basketball
Missouri guard Lianna Doty passes the ball next to Florida State guard Leticia Romero during the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tallahassee, Fla., Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Sun
|Crooked Clerks
|5
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|JeffW1958
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC