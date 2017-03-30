Naples couple accused of running $3.9M drug diversion scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. A Naples couple was arrested Thursday and accused of defrauding Medicaid for nearly $4 million, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Thu
|Rick Scotts Turd
|6
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|3
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb '17
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC