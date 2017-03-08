Military Service Is a Bridge to Better Pay for Some Women
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Minority women who traditionally earn less than their white and Asian counterparts can earn just as much money, if not more, after serving in the military, according to a new Florida State University study.
