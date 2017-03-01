Miami man claims share of $1.6 million Lucky Money jackpot
The Florida Lottery announces that Luis Gonzalez, 56, of Miami, claimed his $800,000 share of the $1.6 million LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the February 7, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The other jackpot-winning ticket, also purchased in Miami, was claimed on February 13, 2017.
