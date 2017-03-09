Lyft Launches Ridesharing Service in Tallahassee
Today Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the US, is launching in Tallahassee, bringing its affordable, reliable rides to Florida's capital city. To celebrate the arrival of Lyft, new passengers can use a special code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first ride.
