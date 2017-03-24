Legislature could OK 'Groveland Four' apology, Corcoran says

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, speaks about his objectives for session during a pre-legislative news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, speaks about his objectives for session during a pre-legislative news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.