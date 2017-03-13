Legislation to Keep BP Oil Funds in N...

Legislation to Keep BP Oil Funds in Northwest Florida Passes First Senate Committee

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Capital Soup

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism, chaired by Senator Bill Montford , today passed Senate Bill 364, The Recovery Fund for the Deepwater Horizon Incident. The legislation, sponsored by Senator George Gainer , Senator Doug Broxson , and Senator Montford, will ensure funds received in the settlement of the state's economic damage claims caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill remain in Northwest Florida's eight disproportionately affected counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... 7 hr Strel 3
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mon Smokys 4
Why dont black people tip? Mar 13 Fsualum03 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb 27 tomsTurn 2
Whos hiring? Feb 19 cynthiaq9 1
Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11) Feb 15 JeffW1958 16
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Feb '17 hassen benhassen 2
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Leon County was issued at March 15 at 8:45PM EDT

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC