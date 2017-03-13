Lawyered up? A look at what Florida has spent money on
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Associated Press has documented that since Gov. Rick Scott took office in 2011, agencies under his control as well as the Florida Legislature and Cabinet officials have spent more than $250 million on private attorneys.
