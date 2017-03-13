John Connolly going before Florida parole board
Florida's version of a state parole board has scheduled disgraced ex-FBI Agent John J. Connolly's initial interview for March 29. The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Betty Easley Conference Center in Tallahassee, Fla., according to the Sunshine State's Commission on Offender Review's lengthy agenda for the day. Connolly, who is 76 and just nine years into a 40-year sentence for second-degree murder, will not be considered parole-eligible at this early stage of his latest bid for freedom.
