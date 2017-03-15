Huckabee to Keynote Legislative Prayer Breakfast

The Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition, in conjunction with Concerned Women for America of Florida, is set to host its annual event that brings lawmakers, faith leaders, and engaged citizens together during the legislative session. The Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition, along with Concerned Women for America of Florida, announced today that Mike Huckabee will be the keynote speaker at its annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast to be held in Tallahassee on Wednesday, March 29. Now a Florida resident, Huckabee was governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

