Huckabee to Keynote Legislative Prayer Breakfast in Tallahassee

Former Governor Mike Huckabee will be available to speak with media representatives in Tallahassee on Wednesday, March 29, from 7:15 to 7:30 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Governor Huckabee will be delivering the keynote address at the Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition/Concerned Women for America of Florida Legislative Prayer Breakfast to be held that morning.

