House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will ...

House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron discuss what they learned from voters during the 2016 election and how that's driving their legislative agendas now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... 10 hr Help Us 8
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) 23 hr Jane Doe 7
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
FCI Tallahassee Mar 16 Patriot 1
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mar 13 Smokys 3
Why dont black people tip? Mar 13 Fsualum03 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb '17 tomsTurn 2
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC