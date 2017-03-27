House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron discuss what they learned from voters during the 2016 election and how that's driving their legislative agendas now.
