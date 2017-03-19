Historic mansion opens to public afte...

Historic mansion opens to public after $6M revival

The Grove in Tallahassee, Fla., was built in about 1830 by one of Florida's early territorial governors using slave labor and was later home to Gov. LeRoy Collins in the civil rights era. TALLAHASSEE, Fla.>> Calling it a reflection of the "larger American experience," a home that has been witness to slavery, the Civil War and the civil rights era has been opened to the public in Tallahassee.

