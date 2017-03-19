Historic mansion opens to public after $6M revival
The Grove in Tallahassee, Fla., was built in about 1830 by one of Florida's early territorial governors using slave labor and was later home to Gov. LeRoy Collins in the civil rights era. TALLAHASSEE, Fla.>> Calling it a reflection of the "larger American experience," a home that has been witness to slavery, the Civil War and the civil rights era has been opened to the public in Tallahassee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Sun
|Crooked Clerks
|5
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|JeffW1958
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC