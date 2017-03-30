Hialeah man wins top prize playing $1...

Hialeah man wins top prize playing $1,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Llidier Rodon Estevez, 44, of Hialeah, claimed a top prize in the $1,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

