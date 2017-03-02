Gun bill shows how Democrats struggle in Tallahassee
Sen. Linda Stewart knows her bill banning assault weapons sales won't pass. But after the Pulse nightclub massacre last June that left 49 dead, she's disappointed it hasn't even come up for discussion.
