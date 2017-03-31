Groups Rally To Support Embattled Prosecutor
Supporters of Central Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala rallied Thursday outside the Capitol, hoping to persuade state leaders to stop "bullying" her, as one supporter put it. More than 100 people rode buses to Tallahassee from throughout the state to take part in the rally to back the embattled Ayala.
