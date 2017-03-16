Green Cove Springs man claims $1 million prize in $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Danny Tippett, 69, of Green Cove Springs, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Tippett chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $792,000.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.