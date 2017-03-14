Governor Rick Scott Recognizes Three ...

Governor Rick Scott Recognizes Three Educators with Governor's Shine Award

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Capital Soup

During a meeting of the Florida Cabinet today, Governor Rick Scott recognized three outstanding educators with the Governor's Shine Award. The Shine Award is presented to teachers and administrators in Florida who make significant contributions to the field of education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee 22 hr Smokys 4
Why dont black people tip? Mon Fsualum03 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb 27 tomsTurn 2
Whos hiring? Feb 19 cynthiaq9 1
Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11) Feb 15 JeffW1958 16
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Feb '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Feb '17 Patricia DeMoura 29,780
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Leon County was issued at March 14 at 2:23PM EDT

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC