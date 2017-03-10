Gov. Scott to Host Fighting for Flori...

Gov. Scott to Host Fighting for Florida Jobs Roundtables in Tallahassee and Sarasota

Next week, Governor Rick Scott will host Fighting for Florida Jobs Roundtables in Tallahassee and Sarasota with business owners, economic development leaders, tourism leaders, and community members to discuss the local economic impact of VISIT FLORIDA and Enterprise Florida.

Tallahassee, FL

