Gov. Rick Scott keeps up pressure on House Republicans over Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida

Gov. Rick Scott on Monday continued his campaign against House Republicans who oppose economic-development spending, telling a business roundtable in Tallahassee that bills approved last week would cause some families to lose their jobs. Scott also declined to rule out vetoing the budget for the year that begins July 1 if it doesn't include funding for business incentives.

