Gag grouper recreational harvest opens Saturday Updated at
State waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will open to recreational harvest of gag grouper starting this Saturday, April 1. This regional season will remain open through June 30. The season also includes all waters of Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the ... (more)
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|18 hr
|Rick Scotts Turd
|6
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb '17
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
