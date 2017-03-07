Florida's Avatar Partners Agrees to Acquire Elements Property Insurance Holdings
Avatar Partners LP, the parent company of Tampa, Fla.-based Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Company , has agreed to acquire Tallahassee, Fla.-based Elements Property Insurance Holdings LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Elements Property Insurance Company . The acquisition will expand Avatar's scale and presence in the Florida residential property insurance market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Sun
|No Trump lover
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|MindyH
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC