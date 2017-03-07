Florida's Avatar Partners Agrees to A...

Florida's Avatar Partners Agrees to Acquire Elements Property Insurance Holdings

Avatar Partners LP, the parent company of Tampa, Fla.-based Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Company , has agreed to acquire Tallahassee, Fla.-based Elements Property Insurance Holdings LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Elements Property Insurance Company . The acquisition will expand Avatar's scale and presence in the Florida residential property insurance market.

