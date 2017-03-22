Florida State football, recruiting news: Is Dalvin Cook the third best RB in the 2017 NFL Draft?
At the Golden Nugget, Florida State is a 5 1a 2 point underdog vs. Alabama to open the 2017 College Football season. Week 1 College Football Lines are available in Las Vegas @GoldenNuggetLV ! This is the earliest release ever! Major kudos to @Gollumlv pic.twitter.com/fn7c3SKO65 At the camp, Moore had a wardrobe changeup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Nation.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Mar 19
|Crooked Clerks
|5
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|JeffW1958
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC