Florida Senate: yes to more gambling in state
Florida Senate: yes to more gambling in state Florida House may have other ideas Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oENBCu TALLAHASSEE - Florida could soon become home to more casinos and hundreds of more slot machines under a sweeping gambling bill that was easily passed Thursday by the state Senate. But the idea of transforming parts of the Sunshine State into a humid version of Las Vegas is a bust so far with the Republican-controlled Florida House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Thu
|Rick Scotts Turd
|6
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|3
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb '17
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC