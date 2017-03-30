Florida Senate: yes to more gambling ...

Florida Senate: yes to more gambling in state

21 hrs ago

Florida Senate: yes to more gambling in state Florida House may have other ideas Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oENBCu TALLAHASSEE - Florida could soon become home to more casinos and hundreds of more slot machines under a sweeping gambling bill that was easily passed Thursday by the state Senate. But the idea of transforming parts of the Sunshine State into a humid version of Las Vegas is a bust so far with the Republican-controlled Florida House.

