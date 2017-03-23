Florida Senate OKs school prayer bill

Florida Senate OKs school prayer bill

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's public schools would have to let students lead religious prayers during the school day and at school-sanctioned events, under a controversial proposal the state Senate approved Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Mar 19 Crooked Clerks 5
FCI Tallahassee Mar 16 Patriot 1
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mar 13 Smokys 4
Why dont black people tip? Mar 13 Fsualum03 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb 27 tomsTurn 2
Whos hiring? Feb '17 cynthiaq9 1
Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11) Feb '17 JeffW1958 16
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC