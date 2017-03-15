Florida Remains at Risk for Return of...

Florida Remains at Risk for Return of Zika Outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Capital Soup

Florida's unseasonably warm winter has put the state at risk for another, potentially larger, Zika outbreak this year. Mosquitos have remained active in many parts of the state and Aedes aegypti mosquitoes , which transmit Zika and other dangerous diseases such as yellow fever , dengue and chikungunya , are still present at levels usually seen during summer months and continue to breed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FCI Tallahassee 7 hr Patriot 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... 10 hr Public Notice 4
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mar 13 Smokys 4
Why dont black people tip? Mar 13 Fsualum03 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb 27 tomsTurn 2
Whos hiring? Feb 19 cynthiaq9 1
Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11) Feb 15 JeffW1958 16
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Leon County was issued at March 16 at 2:51PM EDT

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC