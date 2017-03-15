Florida Remains at Risk for Return of Zika Outbreak
Florida's unseasonably warm winter has put the state at risk for another, potentially larger, Zika outbreak this year. Mosquitos have remained active in many parts of the state and Aedes aegypti mosquitoes , which transmit Zika and other dangerous diseases such as yellow fever , dengue and chikungunya , are still present at levels usually seen during summer months and continue to breed.
