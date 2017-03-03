Florida PSC Commission Conference on Tuesday
The Florida Public Service Commission will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. Items scheduled for consideration can be found here . Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Buckc
|23
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC