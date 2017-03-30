Florida Polytechnic University Studen...

Florida Polytechnic University Students and Leaders Head to Tallahassee for Florida Poly Day

WHAT: Students, faculty, staff and lawmakers will meet at the Florida Capitol on Tuesday, April 4 for Florida Poly Day. This annual event is focused on promoting the state's newest public university and the only one dedicated exclusively to STEM .

