Florida Polytechnic University Students and Leaders Head to Tallahassee for Florida Poly Day
WHAT: Students, faculty, staff and lawmakers will meet at the Florida Capitol on Tuesday, April 4 for Florida Poly Day. This annual event is focused on promoting the state's newest public university and the only one dedicated exclusively to STEM .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|13 hr
|Rick Scotts Turd
|6
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|4
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb '17
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb '17
|cynthiaq9
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC