Florida Mental Health Leaders Set to Host Press Conference on Potential Appropriation Cuts

March 9th press conference will plead to legislators to not cut mental health funding in Florida; State Legislators and other elected officials available for questions Concerned the Senate is considering a $50 million cut in mental health appropriations this year, statewide mental health leaders will hold a press conference on March 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the State House of Representatives media room in Tallahassee to bring awareness about the industry's already low funding status . Florida remains at the bottom in the nation in appropriations for mental health services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, despite a significant demand.

