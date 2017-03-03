Florida Mental Health Leaders Set to ...

Florida Mental Health Leaders Set to Host Press Conference on Potential Appropriation Cuts

March 9th press conference will plead to legislators to not cut mental health funding in Florida; State Legislators and other elected officials available for questions Concerned the Senate is considering a $50 million cut in mental health appropriations this year, statewide mental health leaders will hold a press conference on March 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the State House of Representatives media room in Tallahassee to bring awareness about the industry's already low funding status . Florida remains at the bottom in the nation in appropriations for mental health services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, despite a significant demand.

