Florida legislators take on hard-line...

Florida legislators take on hard-line immigration policies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this April 24, 2014, file photo, Rep. Dane Eagle, R-Cape Coral, listens to debate on the floor of the House of Representatives, in Tallahassee, Fla. Republican lawmakers have so far shown unwavering support for stricter policies on immigration, even when those opposing the measures say the language opens up local municipalities to "frivolous litigation" for going against federal court rulings and in some cases the U.S. Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) 7 hr 1ofGilsVictims 17
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Mar 19 Crooked Clerks 5
FCI Tallahassee Mar 16 Patriot 1
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mar 13 Smokys 4
Why dont black people tip? Mar 13 Fsualum03 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb 27 tomsTurn 2
Whos hiring? Feb '17 cynthiaq9 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC